Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 603.5% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 81,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $72.38 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

