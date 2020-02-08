Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.05 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

HBAN stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

