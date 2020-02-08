Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $144.04 and a 12 month high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

