Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 337.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

