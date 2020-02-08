Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $7.73 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

