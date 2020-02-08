Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

