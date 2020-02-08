Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in United Continental in the third quarter valued at about $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

