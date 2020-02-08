Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 12,430 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $47,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

