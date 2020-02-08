Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 7,140 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 41.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,678,000 after buying an additional 231,332 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CDW by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 136,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CDW by 77.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

