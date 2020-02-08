Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 6,420 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,940 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after buying an additional 285,994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

