Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.