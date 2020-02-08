MustangCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, MustangCoin has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. MustangCoin has a market capitalization of $14,937.00 and $2.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000304 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

