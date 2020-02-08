Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $129.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the highest is $130.70 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $138.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $526.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $529.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $544.01 million, with estimates ranging from $534.13 million to $548.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Defeo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

MYE stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.57.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

