Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,998 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.29% of Mylan worth $30,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 219,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 882.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.77. 3,808,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 253.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

