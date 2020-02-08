Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYOK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of MYOK opened at $70.37 on Friday. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cynthia J. Ladd sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $126,564.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,150.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 2,581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 217,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myokardia by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

