Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 121,906 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,887,505 shares in the company, valued at $527,448,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $306,350.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,970.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

