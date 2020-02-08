Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mysterium

Mysterium launched on May 1st, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,672,502 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

