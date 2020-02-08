Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,709 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.18% of Nabors Industries worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 313,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

