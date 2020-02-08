NAGA Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $840.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, NAGA has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

