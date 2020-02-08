Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, WEX, YoBit and Livecoin. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $3,974.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.04557143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00749926 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Cryptopia, WEX, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

