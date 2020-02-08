Nano (NANO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.94 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00009256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Kucoin, Mercatox and CoinFalcon. In the last week, Nano has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $121.81 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,866.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.84 or 0.02265119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.14 or 0.04504555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00776613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00815870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00119166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009393 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00709533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, OKEx, RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Nanex, HitBTC, Bitinka, Mercatox and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.