Narwhal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

