Nasdacoin Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $427,315.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047856 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,299,286 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

