Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

NATH stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 16,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $82.18.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $985,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

