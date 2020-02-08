National Bank Financial Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to “Outperform Spec Overweight”

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

Shares of FM opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$16.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

