National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of National Retail Properties worth $52,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 402,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,752. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

