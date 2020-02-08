National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.26

News headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of -0.01. National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,708.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Insiders bought 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635 over the last 90 days. 38.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

