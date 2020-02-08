NativeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $187,273.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,674,876 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

