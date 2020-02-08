NavCoin Market Capitalization Tops $8.36 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $753,666.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Upbit and cfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006514 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,790,519 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

