Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAV. Raymond James began coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of NAV opened at $37.05 on Friday. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Navistar International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navistar International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Navistar International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Navistar International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

