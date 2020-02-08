Neblio Tops 24-Hour Volume of $997,204.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and $997,204.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00007307 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016581 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,011,803 coins and its circulating supply is 15,408,581 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

