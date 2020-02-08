Nebulas (NAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.47 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005940 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Neraex, LBank and Huobi. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,345,675 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Allcoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Neraex, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

