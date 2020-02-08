Nectar (NEC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,494.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $24,494.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00062983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000760 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00080505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,866.36 or 0.99942890 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com.

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

