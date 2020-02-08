NEM (XEM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.73 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $529.30 million and $43.73 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Zaif, Liquid and Binance.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Huobi, Liquid, COSS, CoinTiger, Coinbe, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Kryptono, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Iquant, Indodax, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Coinsuper, Kuna, Exrates, Binance, HitBTC, Crex24, Bithumb and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

