NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s 9th Largest Position

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S accounts for approximately 4.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.