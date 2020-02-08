Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $272,114.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

