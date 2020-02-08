Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,413,000 after buying an additional 106,766 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $366.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.44 and its 200-day moving average is $306.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

