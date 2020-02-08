Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $33,114.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010149 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $80,132.00 and approximately $33,114.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutral Dollar

NUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

