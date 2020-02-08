Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

News stories about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. 3,125,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

