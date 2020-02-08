Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Share Price

News articles about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF remained flat at $$13.77 during trading hours on Friday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

