New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of New Relic worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 337,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,165. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.