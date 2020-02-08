Newborn Acquisition (NBACU) to Raise $50 Million in IPO

Newborn Acquisition (NBACU) plans to raise $50 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Newborn Acquisition has a market cap of $65 million.

Chardan acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Newborn Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We will seek to capitalize on the experience and networks of our management team, Mr. Wenhui Xiong, Mr. Jianjun Nie, Mr. H. David Sherman, Mr. Jianjun Lu and Ms. Li Wan. Our team consists of seasoned and experienced professionals who have experience in equity investments, finance, business operations and management, as well as deal negotiation. “.

Newborn Acquisition was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Room 801, Building C, SOHO Square, No. 88, Zhongshan East 2nd Road, Huangpu District Shanghai, 200002, China and can be reached via phone at +86 155 0219 5891.

Receive News & Ratings for Newborn Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newborn Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.