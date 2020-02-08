Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year sales of $9.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

Shares of NEM opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.