Newton Coin Project Market Cap Reaches $139,515.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $139,515.00 and $230.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,529,876,514 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

