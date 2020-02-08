Newton (NEW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.27 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market capitalization of $22.22 million and $10.27 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,994,590 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

