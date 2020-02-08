Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $92.30 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Nexo has a market cap of $92.30 million and $16.95 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Mercatox, Allbit and YoBit. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.12 or 0.03404764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00220405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00128580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bancor Network, DDEX, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.