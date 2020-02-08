NEXT (NET) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00007598 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market cap of $30.40 million and $528,435.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00776613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034307 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

