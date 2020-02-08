NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.02 and a twelve month high of $271.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.