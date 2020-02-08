Nexus Price Hits $0.20 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Nexus has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $156,088.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. In the last week, Nexus has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

