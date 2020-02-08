Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0006

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $255,315.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,274,516,391 coins and its circulating supply is 5,366,266,391 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

